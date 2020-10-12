More than 200,000 in NC presumed to have recovered from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 200,000 in North Carolina have presumably recovered from COVID-19, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In total, 206,471 COVID-19 patients have recovered, NCDHHS reports.

The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.

NCDHHS estimates a median time to recover of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized, non-fatal COVID-19 cases.

NCDHHS says it is important to note that patients’ actual recovery time could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of the illness.