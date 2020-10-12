RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 200,000 in North Carolina have presumably recovered from COVID-19, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
In total, 206,471 COVID-19 patients have recovered, NCDHHS reports.
The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.
NCDHHS estimates a median time to recover of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized, non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
NCDHHS says it is important to note that patients’ actual recovery time could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of the illness.
- Duke contact tracers identify COVID-19 points of infection, find asymptomatic students
- Missing Cary man, University of South Carolina student found dead
- More than 200,000 in NC presumed to have recovered from COVID-19
- Texas babysitter arrested after baby left alone for hours in closet, parents say
- As pandemic makes transactions ‘touchless’, scammers turning to QR code schemes to steal money, identities
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now