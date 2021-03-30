Students living in dorms, more essential workers to become eligible for vaccine as NC moves to Group 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday, all of Group 4 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. With more than 4 million people in total, it’s the largest group in North Carolina.

Sage Staley.

People with underlying conditions or living in some congregate settings have been eligible for a couple of weeks now. On Wednesday, the state will add more people.

UNC student Sage Staley is excited to get her vaccine on the first day students living in dorms are eligible.

“We all have to do what we can to stay safe, and this is just part of the process,” she said.

In addition to people living in group settings, essential workers in a multiple industries can now get their shots.

“We already have people scheduled for tomorrow,” said Durham County Health Director Rodney Jenkins. He added that there still aren’t enough shots to go around.

“We are hopeful that our vaccine allocation will increase,” he said.

Wake County currently has more than 40,000 people waiting for shots, mostly in Groups 3 and 4, and this week’s appointments are full. Still, the situation is better than it was when vaccines first became available.

“Individuals who become interested and eligible for vaccine, they may wait for an invitation to schedule an appointment for weeks as opposed to months,” said Ryan Jury, the mass vaccine branch director for Wake County Public Health.

Duke Health officials said it takes a week or two for people on their waitlist to get a chance to schedule a vaccine.

The pharmacy manager at Central Pharmacy in Durham said it could be two or three weeks there.

“We’re trying to work through it as fast as we’re able to, but we do have a lot of people,” said Michael Verble.

When Staley signed for her shot, she said lots of other students did, too.

“Appointments filled up very quickly,” she recalled. She believes that’s a good thing.

“It was very heartwarming to see students who are willing to get the vaccine and want to stop the spread and do their part.”

Here’s a closer look at Group 4, courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Essential workers include:

Those working in the essential sectors identified in Group 3 who did not meet the criteria for frontline. Essential sectors identified in Group 3 include critical manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety and transportation. See Deeper Dive Group 3.

Those working in additional essential sectors as defined below.

Chemical (including workers in petrochemical plants, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceutical facilities, consumer products)

Commercial facilities (including retail workers, hotel workers)

Communications and information technology (service repair dispatchers, data center operators)

Construction, residential facilities, housing and real estate

Defense industrial base (including workers supporting essential services to meet national security commitments)

Energy (including electric, petroleum, natural and propane gas workers)

Financial services (including workers who maintain systems for processing financial transactions, workers needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services)

Hazardous materials (including nuclear facilities workers, workers managing medical waste)

Hygiene products and services (including laundromats, sanitation workers)

Public works and infrastructure support services (including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, workers supporting parks)

Water and wastewater (including staff at water authorities, wastewater treatment facilities, water sampling and monitoring)

The essential sectors and workers, as categorized by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), align with federal prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations.

Others living in group settings include students living in dormitories or other group living settings (e.g., fraternity or sorority houses), who are not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.