More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in NC, most since Feb. 11

RALEIGH. N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVId-19 on Thursday – something that hasn’t happened in six months.

The total of 4,331 is the most since there were 4,568 on Feb. 11. It’s nine days in a row with at least 2,000 new cases.

North Carolina has had more than twice as many new cases over the past seven days (21,754) than the state had during the entire month of June (10,714).

The state’s 7-day average is up to 3,108 — the first time it’s been above 3,000 since Feb. 20.

North Carolina’s hospital numbers also passed 1,600 for the first time since Feb. 21, with 1,651 patients in hospitals across the state.

Thursday is the 26th consecutive day with an increase in the hospital numbers, and 25 of those increases were by 15 or more patients.

Another 24 deaths were reported, the second day in a row with at least 20, and that pushes North Carolina’s death total up to 13,724.

As of Thursday, 62 percent of adults have had at least one shot, up from 61 percent. The fully vaccinated figure of 58 percent remains unchanged.