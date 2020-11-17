More than 450 referrals of COVID-19 violations reported at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A report by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says there have been more than 450 reports of students violating COVID-19 safety rules set by the school.

The report released Monday said there were about 324 cases resulting in developmental action and 55 cases of students being removed from campus housing for breaking the rules.

The majority of the cases resulted in written warnings and other lesser disciplinary actions. About 60 cases were presented with insufficient information and 16 other cases are pending.

“As this initial dashboard shows, approximately 80% of the total referrals resulted in a finding of responsibility and a consequence for the students involved,” the University said.

The report does not provide details on the incidents, but says the complaints were made between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31.

UNC says it will begin sharing key data on “at least” a quarterly basis that summarizes the University’s communities standards referrals for violations and outcomes.