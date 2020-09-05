More than 50 COVID-19 deaths reported in NC Saturday, 1,561 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDHHS reported 50 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, the highest single-day total on record.

Saturday’s total breaks the previous high of 48, set on Aug. 18, and brings the overall total to 2,889. There have been at least 24 deaths reported on five straight days.

Currently, 831 people are hospitalized, 124 fewer than Friday, making it the highest one-day drop in hospitalizations on record. However, NCDHHS says that due to technical issues, two systems did not submit their data.

There were 1,561 new cases reported Saturday, more than 500 fewer than Friday. At least 1,500 cases have been reported on four of the last five days.

