More than 570K+ COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in NC, Cohen says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina as the fight to slow the spread of the virus continues.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state ranks 10th in the nation for the number of doses administered with 573,130.

“Hospitals, local health departments and other provider have rapidly accelerated the rate of people getting vaccinated. Over the past two weeks nearly three times the number of vaccines were given in than the prior weeks,” said Cohen.

However, the CDC database said the state has administered less, with 473,282. Cohen said the data is incorrect.

She said NCDHHS submits number to the federal government every night, and they’ve flagged the CDC about the data lag.

“We’re moving so quickly that many of those rankings and charts are out of date,” she said.

It’s a concern because Cohen said the state’s currently weekly allocation of 120,000 first doses is limited.

NCDHHS wants the federal government to know North Carolina is using the vaccine it’s being given.

“Our goal is to use all vaccine that comes to our state before next shipment comes so that we can be demonstrating to the federal government that we are using the vaccine effectively and efficiently,” said Cohen.

However, not every drop of vaccine is being used.

On Thursday, Cohen said a small amount of vaccine has been thrown out by providers who ran out of patients to administer it to.

“It’s very few. Tens of doses, but even that for me is too much,” said Cohen.

To curb this, NCDHHS is transferring vaccine from hospitals that have excess to health departments that don’t have enough.

Cohen said that on Wednesday, 40,000 doses were transferred from one provider to another.

In addition, Cohen is asking every provider to establish waitlists so they can call someone who wants to get vaccinated in if there are extra doses any given day.

“If even you can’t find someone on that priority list, find the closest arm of who wants to get vaccinated and get that in. We as a state – we don’t want to waste any vaccine,” she said.