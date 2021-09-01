More than 90% of Carrboro town employees at least partially vaccinated after mandate announced

WHO has identified mu as its latest variant of concern, writing in a bulletin that “some” Mu outbreaks have already been observed in South America and Europe. In the photo above, a healthcare worker is seen preparing a COVID vaccine dose in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost a month after announcing that all Town of Carrboro employees would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, town officials said more than 90 percent of those employees have had at least one shot.

Carrboro officials made the announcement on Aug. 6 while also bringing back an indoor mask mandate.

On Wednesday, town spokesperson Catherine Lazorko said 144 of the town’s 158 permanent employees are partially or fully vaccinated.

Twelve have an exemption while officials are still waiting to hear from two.

“Especially during the ongoing pandemic, the safety and well-being of our employees and the public are top priorities. Mandated vaccinations for staff support our safety goals for employees and the community and align with the guidance from federal, state, and local public health authorities,” Town Manager Richard J. White III said in a statement.

“We are proud of and thankful for our employees stepping up and doing their part to keep our community safe. We expected nothing less as Town of Carrboro employees are second to none!”