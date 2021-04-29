More Triangle COVID-19 vaccine clinics accepting walk-up, same-day appointments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Health is now accepting walk-in patients at all their vaccination clinics, including their largest one at the Friday Center.

This comes as demand for the vaccine drops across the country.

“I think the demand is starting to diminish slightly, starting to flatline a little bit,” said Scot McCray, CEO of Advance Community Health in Raleigh.

McCray said they are seeing about half the number of people than in months past coming to get their shot at Advance Community Health.

“We still see the need, but we definitely don’t see those spikes we saw probably the first few months of the vaccine push,” said McCray.

They’re now administering vaccines on a walk-up and appointment basis.

“We did an event yesterday where we had twice as many walk-ups as we had people scheduled,” said McCray.

CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman went to eight pharmacies and clinics in the Raleigh area to see where you can easily get a shot.

Out of the Walgreens spots, one on New Bern Avenue could have given the vaccine on the spot.

The other said to call back later to see if there were leftover doses.

People can call any Walgreens pharmacy to see if there are available doses.

Out of the CVS locations, one on Capital Boulevard could’ve offered a same-day appointment.

Twenty-nine other locations said they had same-day appointments online.

They are doing all their appointments online.

Josefs Pharmacy said an appointment is needed, but they added they are quick to get.

Wake County Public Health isn’t yet doing walk-ins at their clinic locations, but their earliest appointment online is the next day.

CBS 17 asked Sec. Mandy Cohen what the state’s doing to combat the decreasing demand.

“I think folks have heard for so long that there wasn’t vaccine, I think we need to get the message out,” said Cohen. “We want to make sure folks know this is free, that these vaccines have been tested, they are safe, that they are effective at preventing you from COVID.”

CBS 17 asked Cohen if it is time to ditch the mass vaccination clinics and only have vaccines more widespread at smaller places, such as pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

“We want to make sure that this vaccine is available everywhere. So, sometimes that’s going to be in a mass vaccination site,” she said. “We want it to be in a lot of places so that folks can get it, get the vaccine, wherever they feel most comfortable and whatever fits into their schedule best.”