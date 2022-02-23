MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Morrisville announced it would follow suit with Wake County and end its mask mandate on Friday.

When Wake County announced most of its local governments would lift masking mandates, Morrisville was still consulting with its leaders.

Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Wake Forest and Wendell don’t have a masking mandate in place.

Face coverings will no longer be required in most places starting Friday at 5 p.m. but people riding the Smart Shuttle will have to remain masked.

That rule is based on a federal mandate for masks on public transportation like buses, trains and airplanes.

Masking is still recommended for certain people with health conditions including:

Those at-risk for severe disease like the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions

Individuals not up to date on their vaccinations

Anyone in large indoor gatherings

Those living or working in high-risk settings like hospitals or nursing homes

Public transportation and air travel, per federal guidance

While Morrisville will not require them in city buildings, business owners still have the right to enforce masking at their place of business. Employers were encouraged to post signage of any mask-related rules.

According to the county’s COVID-19 data, there are currently 160 people hospitalized with the virus. The county currently had 10.5 percent of tests coming back positive for COVID-19.