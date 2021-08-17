Morrisville to join Wake County mask mandate

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Morrisville will begin requiring masks as part of Wake County’s mandate that is expected to begin on Friday.

Mayor T.J. Cawley confirmed to CBS 17 on Tuesday that Morrisville will be included in Wake County’s declaration.

The timing of the mandate is ultimately up to Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria but Vice Chair Vickie Adamson confirmed to CBS 17 Tuesday morning that a mandate will be issued on Friday.

Morrisville’s decision to join the mask mandate was made during a regularly scheduled town council meeting.

Most of the mayors from the 12 municipalities that make up Wake County met over Zoom last week to discuss a potential mandate and then met again Monday evening to continue discussions.

Last week, CBS 17 reached out to all 12 mayors to find out where they stood on the issue. The mayors of Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Wake Forest, and Wendell all said they’re opposed to another mandate.

Morrisville’s decision comes a day after the Town of Cary announced it would begin to require masks on Wednesday.