Most Americans who aren’t planning to get vaccinated are unlikely to change their mind, poll finds

(WNCN) — A new poll found that those Americans who don’t want to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot are unlikely to ever change their mind about doing so.

According to the poll published Tuesday by the analytics and advisory company Gallup, 78 percent say they are unlikely to reconsider their vaccination plans, including 51 percent who say they are “not likely at all” to change their mind and get vaccinated.

That leaves one in five vaccine-reluctant adults open to reconsidering, with two percent saying they are very likely and 19 percent saying they are somewhat likely to change their mind and get vaccinated — equivalent to five percent of all U.S. adults.

Recently, President Joe Biden set a goal of having 70 percent of adults in the U.S. with shots in their arms by the Fourth of July.

Here in North Carolina, we might not get there until Thanksgiving, according to an analysis by CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary.

States are also trying creative approaches to encourage those who are reluctant to get vaccinated, including offering lottery prizes of varying amounts, savings bonds, free amusement park tickets and free hunting and fishing licenses.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said he has had conversations with lawmakers from both parties about a potential vaccine lottery in North Carolina, as other states try that to boost vaccination rates.

“We’re certainly looking at what other states have done and looking at their numbers to see if it’s worked. I’ve talked with several legislators on both sides of the aisle about the potential of doing that kind of thing here,” Cooper told CBS 17. “And, I think most everybody is of the opinion that whatever works, whatever gets people vaccinated, we want to try because we know that’s the key to emerging from this pandemic, to turning our economy around.”

Ohio gave away its first $1 million prize after Gov. Mike DeWine announced his state’s Vax-a-Million giveaway earlier this month.

Following that announcement, the Associated Press reported the state’s vaccination rate increased by about 33 percent, though vaccinations are still down compared to earlier this year.

In North Carolina, state officials launched a pilot program this week in four counties to give people who show up for their first dose of the vaccine a $25 cash card. A person who drives them to a vaccination site is also eligible for a cash card. That promotion is happening in the following counties: Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan, and Rockingham.

Gallup’s data suggest the ceiling on vaccination could be about 80 percent of U.S. adults.

The reasons for not getting vaccinated vary among Americans. According to Gallup, some cite wanting to be sure the vaccine is safe (23 percent), while others believed they wouldn’t get seriously ill if they contracted the virus (20 percent).

Some expressed concerns about the timeline for developing the vaccine (16 percent) or mistrust of vaccines in general (16 percent). Ten percent said they already have immunity because they have had COVID-19, while 10 percent cite allergies or concern about allergies as the reason they do not plan to get vaccinated.