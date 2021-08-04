Most new NC COVID-19 cases in more than 5 months; biggest one-day jump in hospitalized patients since January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 3,413 new COVID-19 cases today are the most in more than five months in North Carolina. It’s the state’s highest single-day total since Feb. 20, when there were 3,446.

It’s also the eighth day in a row with more than 2,000 cases and the fourth time in that span North Carolina has topped 3,000.

That has pushed the state’s seven-day average to the brink of 3,000, with the average of 2,956 the highest since Feb. 21 (2,963).

Furthermore, the state reported its biggest one-day jump in the count of hospitalized patients since the January peak.

There are 115 more patients in hospitals today than there were yesterday, the biggest increase since it went up by 132 on Jan. 5. The count of 1,580 patients is the most since Feb. 22 (1,592).

The percent positive of 12.2-percent is the highest it has been since Feb. 2, when it was at 13.6-percent. Today is also the third straight day it has been north of 10-percent.

Another 21 deaths were reported — the highest total from a single day of reporting since June 4, when there also were 21. It pushes North Carolina’s death total to 13,700.

VACCINE WATCH:

The state’s main percentages remain the same, chiefly the 61-percent of adults partially vaccinated and 58-percent of adults fully vaccinated. Among those groups who CAN get the vaccine, we’re still at 59-percent of those 12 and older of whom are at least partially vaccinated and 55-percent of whom are fully vaccinated.

DOSE COUNT: