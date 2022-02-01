My 2-year-old is in a Pfizer COVID vaccine trial at Duke. Here’s what it’s like

CBS 17 digital reporter Joedy McCreary poses with his 2-year-old daughter Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, moments before she received her second shot as part of a COVID-19 vaccine trial for children younger than 5 years old. (Photo credit: Joedy McCreary)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The timing couldn’t have been better.

Reports that Pfizer would ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to OK its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 came Tuesday — the same day that my 2-year-old daughter was to receive her second shot as part of one of those trials at Duke University.

That gave us the perfect opportunity to find out more about what that possible emergency use authorization could mean for our family — and for yours.

Previous trials in the fall showed two doses at the lower strength for young kids did not lead to enough protection in those between the ages of 2 and 5, so the trials were tweaked to add a third dose.

My daughter got her first shot last month, and is scheduled to come back for shot No. 3 in early April.

This sign greets visitors at the Duke School of Medicine’s clinical trials. (Photo credit: Joedy McCreary.)

The question on everyone’s mind was the obvious one: What happens if the vaccine is authorized before then?

In that case, we will be unblinded — in other words, we’ll find out if she received either the actual vaccine or a placebo. If she received the vaccine, she will be on track to finish the series later in the spring, but if it turns out she’s in the placebo group, she’ll get a spot in line for the actual vaccine.

Did the doctors at Duke get a heads up that the request was coming? No, they said they found out at the same time the rest of us did.

And as far as the basics of the trial itself go, it’s probably a lot like what you might imagine. All in all, a mostly painless process — OK, not entirely painless, as the Band-Aid on her arm would indicate.

She got her first shot weeks ago, and we spent a week logging any symptoms or potential side effects — thankfully, she only dealt with a brief period of fatigue one day later — into a diary that we shared with researchers.

She had her customary check-up with the doctors Tuesday morning, when we covered all the bases — temperature, symptoms, reactions and the nasal swab as part of a COVID test — to make sure she’s still healthy enough to continue, which she was.

Then, after a break for a few hours, we came back in the afternoon for the actual shot.

After the expected tears that came when the needle pierced her left arm, she bounced back surprisingly fast — and was her normal happy self well before the end of the 30-minute waiting period.

So now, we wait.

Wait for any potential side effects to show up so we can jot them down in the diary.

Wait for that next shot, in another 60 days or so.

And wait for the possibility that the FDA gives its authorization, perhaps by the end of the month, and bringing us one step closer to finding out if she does have some protection already, or if it’s a placebo and we have to start the process all over again.

Either way, we’re glad to have made a contribution to the pool of knowledge created by the trials — and are confident those waits will be worth it.