National model suggests date for NC to relax COVID-19 restrictions

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, in its most recent update this past Friday, indicated that “After May 11, 2020, relaxing social distancing may be possible in North Carolina.

The model says this will be possible with “containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size.”

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The IHME model listed North Carolina surpassing its peak for hospitalizations for seriously ill COVID-19 patients and deaths as occurring in the past four days.

The number of known coronavirus cases in North Carolina continues to climb, according to data released from Monday from the Department of Health and Human Services.

There are total of 6,764 cases across 93 counties. The state reported 5,859 on Friday.

Of the total number of cases, 505 are in a correctional facility and 1,087 are in a nursing or residential care facility. Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro has 357 cases.