NC accepting applications for COVID-19 support service program in 20 counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina is preparing to offer financial support to people that had to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Support Service Program will cover assistance to people in 20 targeted counties, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

Those targeted service areas are divided into four regions:

Region 1: Mecklenburg, Gaston

Region 2: Rowan, Stanly, Montgomery, Randolph, Catham, Lee

Region 3: Durham, Granville, Vance

Region 4: Roberson, Columbus, Bladen, Sampson, Duplin, Wayne, Johnston, Wilson, Greene

“When people are asked by a health care professional to quarantine or isolate, many can’t do that without some extra support,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen M.D., “This innovative program will help people safely isolate and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our hardest hit rural and under-served communities.”

In order to be eligible for support services, DHHS said an individual must be identified by a medical professional or a state or local public health official as needing to quarantine or isolate because the person:

Tested positive for COVID-19, Is waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, Was exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or Needs to do so as a precautionary measure because the individual is in a high-risk group (e.g. over 65; suffers from underlying health conditions, such as respiratory or chronic disease or compromised immunities).

“Quarantine is a critical part of slowing the spread of COVID-19, but we can’t ignore the strain it puts on people’s everyday lives,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “This program will ease the burden of isolation for North Carolinians in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this virus.”

In the Isolation Supports Program, assistance is being offered in five areas, including a one-time COVID-19 relief payment, nutrition, transportation, medication and personal protective equipment.

The state expects support services to be available beginning in early September.

DHHS is accepting applications until August 7. The RFA is available on the DHHS website.