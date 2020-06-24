NC adds 1,721 more COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations dip slightly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added more than 1,700 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 1,721 new cases is more than double the number of daily cases released on Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS said there are 56,174 total lab-confirmed cases and 791,285 tests have been completed.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 906 from a record high of 915 on Tuesday.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus increased by 20, bringing the total to 1,271.

There were 17,457 tests completed Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak at 3 p.m. on Wednesday concerning the next steps for the state amid the pandemic.

The current Phase Two of reopening is set to expire on Friday.