RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has added nearly 20,000 more breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

The total count of post-vaccination cases surpassed 539,000 Thursday in a weekly report released by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The newest weekly total covers the week ending Feb. 26 and marks the first week-to-week increase since mid-January. There were about 12,400 breakthrough cases reported during the previous week.

(Source: NCDHHS)

The total of 539,301 cases means 8.8 percent of the state’s 6.1 million fully vaccinated people have reported a breakthrough case. The NCDHHS report does not indicate how many of those fully vaccinated people received booster doses.

The omicron variant accounted for 100 percent of the samples sequenced by labs across the state. That rate was 99 percent for each of the previous three weeks.

While the unvaccinated account for most people in hospitals and in intensive care units, those rates have fallen slightly. Unvaccinated people accounted for 61 percent of overall hospitalizations and 67 percent of those in ICUs.

The percentage of emergency-room visits for COVID-like symptoms — a key early indicator of a potential surge — continued its monthlong drop, falling to 3 percent for the week ending March 5. It peaked two months earlier at 26 percent.