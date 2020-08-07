NC adds 42 more COVID-19 deaths, total now at 2,134

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina is reporting 42 more deaths related to COVID-19, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
This is the third straight day of at least 40 COVID-19 related deaths, according to NCDHHS data. The state now attributes 2,134 deaths to the virus.
North Carolina added 1,545 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 132,812.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased for the second day in a row with 1,123 currently hospitalized, down from 1,147 reported on Thursday.
To date, the state has completed 1,939,812 COVID-19 tests.
