NC adds 845 new cases of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials announced 845 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations moved back up close to 900.

The 845 new cases comes from 13,313 completed tests – which is a positive rate of 6.3 percent, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations were back up Monday to 895 from 817 on Sunday. A total of 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reported data for Monday’s release.

The number of total completed tests is more than 2.6 million.

Deaths attributed to the virus reached 3,060 with one additional death being added Monday.