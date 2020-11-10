NC adds another 2,582 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations increase again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials added 2,582 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state’s total on Monday while also reporting 1,230 hospitalizations.

There are now 297,442 total cases of the disease in the state. On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 261,719 patients have presumably recovered from coronavirus.

Tuesday’s new cases brought the percent positive rate to 7.5 percent.

The total number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 4,660 on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak about the state’s response to the pandemic at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch his speech on CBS 17 or cbs17.com.