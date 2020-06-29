NC adds over 1,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases for 6th straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added more than 1,342 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the sixth day in a row where over 1,000 cases were added within a 24-hour period, according to data.
The 1,342 new cases are from 14,400 completed tests.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 63,484 total lab-confirmed cases and 886,305 tests have been completed.
Hospitalizations dipped to 843 from 890 on Sunday.
NCDHHS is now reporting 1,325 deaths from the virus, an increase of three from Sunday.
