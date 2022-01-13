NC attorney general says to only use FDA-approved at-home COVID-19 tests

It is important to understand that an at-home COVID test is a snapshot. It only reveals if the individual has a significant viral load at the time of the test.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general is reminding citizens to only use FDA-approved at-home COVID-19 tests.

Click here for a list of approved COVID-19 home tests

Josh Stein issued the notice as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people to stop using the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 tests.

Those tests have a high chance of giving false results.

Stein provided a link to the state health department’s list of FDA-approved COVID-19 home tests.

Looking to be reimbursed for your at-home test purchase? Here is how.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

