NC-based LabCorp launches combined test for COVID-19, flu, RSV

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina-based life sciences company LabCorp has launched the first combined test for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV, according to a release from the company.

The single-panel test will test patients for COVID-19, influenza A/B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all at once, the company said.

The test “can help doctors diagnose patients and make decisions about treatment options,” according to the release.

The test is available through doctors, hospitals, and authoritize health care providers across the country.

The company “has also submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to offer the combined test through its Pixel by LabCorp™ at-home test collection kit.”

“The U.S. is facing the most challenging health crisis in a century and is about to enter flu season, which has the potential to put additional strain on our health care system and cost lives,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.

According to the release, it’s estimated there were 39 to 56 million flu illnesses during this past flu season and flu, RSV, and COVID-19 all have similar symptoms – including fever, cough, and aches.

