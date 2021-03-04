NC Board of Dental Examiners gives dentists approval to administer COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN – The North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners has given its approval for licensed dentists in the state to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Board issued its approval on Wednesday following Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 193 which expanded who could administer the vaccine.

Cooper signed EO193 on Feb. 9 in anticipation of the state having more available vaccines.

Licensed dentists must complete COVID-19 training programs from the CDC before administering the vaccine, the Board of Dental Examiners said.

Dentists must also adhere to other requirements such as proper record of compliance.

Dentists are also allowed to administer epinephrine or diphenhydramine to treat severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.