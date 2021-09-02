NC Board of Education sums up how it will proceed with getting booster shots to teachers, staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — State health leaders met with the state Board of Education to discuss the latest COVID-19 metrics.

The board said there are more than 70 active clusters across the state and many of them are coming from school sports.

Children 17 years old and younger are now seeing the second-highest increase in coronavirus cases, only behind those between 18 and 24 years old.

Additionally, the state’s Chief Medical Officer said the Board of Education is still waiting on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to find out when teachers and staff would be able to get their booster shot.

“That situation, the specifics…we still are going to need to learn about,” Dr. Betsey Tilson, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services director and chief medical officer, said. “But we are definitely planning to that, if and when that comes to pass, we will be thinking through all of our points of access on how we can get those booster doses out for people.”

NCDHHS additionally said 106 of the state’s 150 school districts have implemented mask mandates.