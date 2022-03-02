RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina’s hospitals dropped below 1,500 for the first time in nearly three months.

On the two-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, the Department of Health and Human Services reported its highest new case count of the week — 2,243 of them Wednesday.

But the agency also saw continued improvement in the patient count and the rate at which the most recent tests are coming back positive, and added nearly 70,000 vaccine doses — including 10,000 more people who got their first shot to its running total of shots given.

Nearly 2.6 million cases — or, one for every four North Carolinians — have been reported in the two years since the first case came in on March 2, 2020.

While the daily count is the most since Saturday, it’s also evidence of just how far and how fast the omicron-driven surge has receded.

The state hasn’t averaged this few new cases per day since the first week of December. North Carolina added an average of just under 2,600 new cases each day over the past week — less than 10 percent of what it was at its peak of more than 32,000 per day in late January.

NCDHHS counts 1,461 patients in hospitals — the fewest since Dec. 8 — after the running total dropped by 87 and is falling by an average of about 100 patients per day.

The agency also says 5.6 percent of tests Monday confirmed new cases, the lowest that rate has been since Nov. 25 — the last time it reached the target of 5 percent.

The death total, however, climbed to 22,608 after the addition of 63 deaths — the biggest one-day jump in a week.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

10,463 first doses

21,532 second doses

436 single-shot J&J doses

38,459 booster doses

70,890 total doses