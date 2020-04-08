NC essential workers offered financial help for child care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Essential workers in North Carolina who are sending their kids to daycare can now get financial help with those services.

“While most of us are staying home, some North Carolinians are providing the essential services that we rely upon every day,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS Secretary.

While they’re stocking shelves and helping the sick get better, some of their kids are at daycare centers.

“Through this new program, essential workers can get help finding child care and can get help paying for that child care,” Cohen said.

Essential workers looking for daycare for their kids can now call 888-600-1685. Someone will create a profile for parents, and connect them with a local child-care center.

Those looking for financial help can simply fill out an application here.

“For my private pay parents who don’t quite qualify for that extra subsidy,” said Leslye Torrence, Director at Tender Hearts Child Care Center, “under this new subsidy, they would qualify and so they can get funding that would not be otherwise offered to them.”

Tender Hearts in Charlotte only takes care of essential workers’ kids right now.

“They do know what’s going on, especially the older ones,” she said. “We just let them know that God is watching out for us and everything is going to be OK.”

Childcare Network, a national childcare center, is praising North Carolina for keeping daycares designated as essential.

“They’ve really been taking a lead where other states haven’t,” said Chris Smith, Chief Operating Officer. “The families that’re calling us certainly have a need and we are just making it known, ‘hey, there’s an application that you have to complete. you fill out this application and your child care is covered by the state of North Carolina.’”

There is a catch to the financial aid. Your income has to be below $38,000 a year, you must be an essential worker and have no other viable child care option.