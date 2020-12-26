NC exceeds 500,000 COVID-19 cases after adding nearly 20,000 over past 3 days

Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical Center ICU in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The patient came in the night before “code blue” and COVID-19 positive. His heart stopped and he had to be intubated, and is on a respirator. The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that a projection model shows California could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials Saturday added three days worth of COVID-19 data together after taking two days off for Christmas.

During that time, there were 19,419 new cases added — including 7,703 of them on Thursday, the second-highest single-day total.

The 5,371 cases added Saturday also rank among the 20 days with the most new cases.

The new cases pushed the North Carolina case total past half a million, with 513,930 COVID-19 infections recorded since March.

There were 166 deaths reported over the past three days. The state did not say on which days those deaths were formally reported so we can’t specify any daily numbers. The North Carolina death toll from the disease is up to 6,526.

The numbers released Saturday indicate another three days with more than 3,000 people in hospitals across the state, making it five days in a row over 3,000 dating to Tuesday.

The hospitalization record was set Thursday with 3,098 and we’ve had two days of day-over-day drops since then, bringing us to 3,023 Saturday.

The percent positive showed signs of stability at 10.4 percent Saturday based on testing results from Christmas Eve and was at 10.1 percent and 10.3 percent on the two days before that.