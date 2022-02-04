NC expands wastewater monitoring for COVID-19, submits data to CDC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- For the last year, wastewater has been used by researchers in North Carolina to gain a community-level perspective of COVID-19 spread.

The state was one of the first eight jurisdictions to use this practice. It is now one of the first 13 jurisdictions to submit its data to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Wastewater Surveillance System.

When doing your daily business, if you are shedding the virus, it will go into the wastewater system. Even if someone is not showing symptoms or has not been tested, any virus one sheds is showing up in wastewater. It’s important to note, however, COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through treated or untreated water.

“We’re not focusing on an individual or even just a family. We’re getting an overall pulse of what’s going on in the community,” Rachel Noble said, a distinguished professor of marine sciences at UNC Chapel Hill. “By doing this, we can actually throw our resources at communities.”

North Carolina recently expanded its program to add five more sites in Wake County. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it would add another 12 sites across the state next week.

While this kind of monitoring can’t tell us exactly who or exactly how many people are infected, it can provide a glimpse of how numbers will trend up to six days early.

“That’s really important because if we have this ability to kind of predict when increased testing is going to be needed, and potentially when hospital admissions are going to begin to ramp up, that’s really exciting,” Noble said.

The CDC said on Friday that it hopes to use this technology to track viruses in the future, too.