NC giving $25 gift cards to those getting COVID-19 vaccines in 4 counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s health department is offering $25 gift cards at select vaccination sites in four counties to help offset the costs associated with getting vaccinated.

From May 26 through June 8, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will be handing out Summer Cash Cards in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan, and Rockingham counties.

Cards are for the first dose only for both the person being vaccinated and the driver. Those who drive others will receive a $25 Summer Cash card each time they drive someone to an appointment at the completion of the vaccination.

There is no limit on the number of times someone can drive people to a vaccination appointment but a driver will only receive one card per visit.

“Vaccines are the key to emerging from this pandemic and we must continue to do all that we can to get shots into arms,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “I greatly appreciate the innovative work being done to encourage more people to get vaccinated.”

The $25 Summer Cash card pilot is part of North Carolina’s campaign to safely bring summer back by getting more people vaccinated.

More than 50 percent of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.