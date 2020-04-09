NC GOP leaders support changing laws to amend DMV regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Republican leaders say they support passing legislation that would retroactively extend vehicle inspection deadlines amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a joint statement, Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said a bipartisan effort has been going on for weeks to resolve issues with Department of Motor Vehicles regulations.

“We support passage of legislation when the General Assembly reconvenes to retroactively extend vehicle inspection deadlines. Until such legislation passes, we support bureaucratic flexibility on compliance with the existing deadlines,” the statement from Berger and Moore read.

The Republican leaders said after communication with the executive branch, they believe the Department of Public Safety and Highway Patrol are “not prioritizing enforcement.”

“This shared commitment by the legislative and executive branches provides North Carolinians’ certainty that the state government will provide this flexibility they need now and act to retroactively alleviate DMV deadlines despite the current law temporarily in place,” the statement said.

As the NCDMV closes its doors temporarily amid the coronavirus crisis, many drivers were left with questions surrounding tag renewals and vehicle inspections.

“The DMV doesn’t have legal authority to extend or waive expiration dates on inspections or registration, licensing, and so forth,” said NCDMV spokesman Steve Abbott. “That’s all part of state law so only the General Assembly can make any of those changes.”