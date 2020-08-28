NC gym owners believe state will be last to allow them to reopen amid COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gym owners say North Carolina is likely to be the last state to allow them to reopen, as Gov. Roy Cooper (D) weighs whether to extend the COVID-19 phase two restrictions next month.

An industry group, the International Health Racquet and Sportsclub Association, says once New Jersey begins its partial reopening of indoor gyms next week, North Carolina will be the only remaining state where gyms are closed statewide.

Some states, such as Michigan, have allowed gyms and fitness centers to open only in certain regions. In other states, such as California and Hawaii, gyms were allowed to reopen but have had to close again in some parts of those states that saw an increase in the spread of COVID-19.

“Because of the strict and swift decisions that our government has made, that’s why we haven’t had that surge,” said Charlotte Cece, general manager of CycleBar in Raleigh. “That’s given them the time to really look at all the data of what’s going on in other states, what has worked for other gyms and fitness studios that have opened.”

Cece said CycleBar started outdoor classes this week, which is in compliance with the state’s order.

Other gyms have reopened in defiance of the order or under an exception that allows people to use the facilities for a medical purpose.

“What I hope to see is that because North Carolina has waited, and has waited so long, is that the government will have very clear guidelines,” said Cece.

Cooper extended his phase two order this month, wanting to see first what the impact would be of schools reopening. That extended order lasts until Sept. 11. The state first entered phase two in late May.

“This is one of the issues that will be examined as we get ready to make decisions about the next executive order that will expire in about two weeks,” Cooper said Thursday. “We’re going to continue to look at the numbers, and we’ll be making an announcement on that when decisions are made about looking at the numbers.”

Fred Bryant, chief operating officer of Orangetheory Growth Partners, said they put a variety of protocols in place when the company reopened operations in Iowa and Indiana. Those include: limiting capacity, temperature checks, spacing out clients and equipment, as well as sanitizing that equipment.

His company is part of the group Fitness Owners for Responsible Reopening, which is a coalition of gyms and fitness centers that has pushed to reopen in North Carolina and developed guidelines under which to operate if allowed to do so. Those companies are operating in other states.

“We have over three-and-a-half million member check-ins and zero confirmed cases of transmission inside the facilities,” Bryant said.

In Louisiana, the state’s health department has tracked COVID-19 outbreaks in a variety of non-congregate settings, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Of 312 outbreaks that have occurred statewide, five have been in gym/fitness settings. For more information, click here.

Bryant said he would support similar data being shared in North Carolina in an effort to boost consumer confidence in people returning.

“A gym is a relatively controlled environment, and the contract tracing abilities compared to a restaurant or any other business that’s open, it’s not close,” he said.

He said once his business does reopen in North Carolina, he anticipates it will continue to lose money for some time as customers weigh the benefits and risks of returning.

“It feels much more political than science and data-based for the reason for us being closed,” Bryant said. “It doesn’t seem like a campaign issue that’s going to lose the governor the election. But, having to go backwards, that becomes a political issue.”

