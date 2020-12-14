NC health care workers say arrival of COVID-19 vaccine ‘gives us some hope’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the first doses of a COVID19 vaccine arrive at North Carolina hospitals, health care workers say the shipments bring hope.

Eleven hospital systems in North Carolina are slated to receive some of the first shipments of Pfzier’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“It really gives us some hope looking out into the future of being able to put this pandemic behind us,” said Dr. William Fulkerson, the executive vice president of Duke University Health System.

UPS delivered 2,925 doses of the vaccine to Duke University Hospital Monday morning, and then stored the doses in the ultra-cold freezer at 10:10 a.m., a spokesperson says. Those doses will be used at Duke University Hospital.

By Monday afternoon the vaccine was administered to 15 staff members at Duke University Hospital.

“Everybody is excited about this to get it started,” Fulkerson said.

Fulkerson says they hope to get up to full speed Tuesday and begin vaccinating 60 or more people each day. They will be selecting a few staff members per unit at a time for the vaccine in case any develop side effects from the drug.

Those selected to receive the vaccine first within the hospital are those working directly with COVID-19 patients, and who are the greatest risk based on their age and level of exposure.

“It’s been a long 10 months,” said Fulkerson. “We’re sitting today with the highest census of patients in our hospitals that we’ve ever had.”

In Winston-Salem, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center received its initial shipment of 2,925 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

A doctor at Atrium Health in Charlotte was the first person in the state to be vaccinated.

Other hospital systems are still waiting for their shipments to arrive.

In a statement, UNC Medical Center said it will begin inoculating frontline staff as soon as possible once they receive their shipment of the vaccine Tuesday.

They anticipate other hospitals in the UNC system, including UNC REX in Raleigh, will get their vaccines later in the week.

Cape Fear Valley Health also expects to receive their shipment Tuesday, with the first shots starting as early as later Tuesday.

“The vaccine is a great hope for us and a little light at the end of the tunnel,” said Christ Tart, Vice President Professional Services at Cape Fear Valley Health.

Tart says they will get 6,000 doses which is enough for the first round of vaccines for all 6,000 of their frontline healthcare workers.

“We can give up to 1,000 doses a day across our three locations. We hope to get through it in the first week or two and we hope to get additional allotments at they weeks go on,” he said.

Like Duke, Tart says they will be phasing vaccinations to make sure they maintain a healthy workforce.

“You do get a little fatigued, a little fever, flu-like symptoms with this vaccine because it gives you such a strong immune response,” he said.

Tart says hospital staff are eager to get vaccinated, as many have helped develop other COVID-19 vaccine candidates by taking part in clinical trials for Novavax, Moderna and Janssen.

However, Tart says the vaccine couldn’t come at a more critical time as cases of COVID-19 rise across the state and hospitalizations surge. He expects it will be several months before the general public has access to the vaccine.

“We are not out of the woods just yet. There’s a lot that has to happen in the coming months. We still need people to be safe, social distance, wear their mask,” Tart said.