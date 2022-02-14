NC homeowners financially impacted by pandemic eligible for help with housing costs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina was allocated $273 million in funds to help homeowners stay in their homes, prevent delinquencies, and foreclosures during the pandemic. For many, making ends meet has been difficult.

Applications for the NC Homeowner Assistance Fund are open. Up to $40,000 is available for homeowners who were financially impacted by the pandemic.

The fund can be used to make payments on their home, mortgage reinstatement to catch up on late payments, or cover other issues like insurance, homeowners association fees, or delinquent property taxes.

Homeowners could be eligible for help if they lost their job or business, had work hours reduced, the death of a spouse/co-borrower, or increased expenses as a result of the pandemic. Those increased expenses could be relate to health care, the care of a family member, or child care costs due to school closures or quarantines.

Applicants should be looking for help with their primary residence. Income should generally be below $79,900 but there are exceptions.

There is no cost to apply for help. Click here to apply. If you can’t apply online or need help, contact the NC Homeowner Assistance Fund Call Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday at 855-MY-NCHAF (1-855-696-2423).