RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer than 1,100 North Carolinians were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first time that total dipped that low since the Thanksgiving weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday also added 1,833 new cases and 47 deaths to those running totals while also saying fewer than 4 percent of the most recent tests came back positive.

But the most significant number was the 1,093 patients in hospitals, the fewest since the Sunday after Thanksgiving when there were 1,090 of them.

That total has dropped on 40 of the 41 days since it peaked at more than 5,200 on Jan. 27, falling by an average of 100 patients a day during that span.

The average number of new cases also kept falling, even though the daily case count was the highest it’s been since Saturday. The state averaged just over 1,700 new cases a day over the past week, the fewest since Nov. 16.

NCDHHS also said 3.9 percent of tests Monday confirmed new cases, the sixth time in seven days in which that rate was at 4 percent or lower. Public health officials want that rate to be at 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks.

The death total grew to 22,864.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT