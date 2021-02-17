NC hospitals, health depts. see late vaccine shipments this week, CDC warns of more delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As snow and ice cripple parts of the U.S., the CDC warns doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may be delayed because of those winter storms.

Some local hospitals and health departments say expected shipments of the vaccine were late this week or have not yet arrived.

“We took some actions to basically put on hold some of our open appointment slots so we wouldn’t overbook in case we didn’t receive vaccine in time,” said Dr. Jordan DeAngelis, who helps oversee logistics for receiving and redistributing vaccine at Duke University Hospital.

He says nearly 6,000 does of the Pfizer vaccine coming from Texas did not arrived as scheduled Tuesday morning.

According to DeAngelis, weather at UPS and FedEx hubs in Texas and Kentucky prevented the shipments from going through.

The doses arrived Wednesday, but DeAngelis says they are keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast and will pause opening up appointments if needed.

“We’re sitting pretty good for this week and that vaccine supply is supposed to get us until Tuesday of next week,” he said.

The Johnston County Health Department is still waiting for 1,500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine that were supposed to arrive Tuesday from Texas.

A spokesperson says they will still hold planned vaccine events.

Wake County’s health department did not receive its Pfizer doses as expected Wednesday.

A spokesperson says they expect to receive them at 10 a.m. Thursday and will hold all three mass clinics as planned at PNC Arena.

A spokesperson said the county doesn’t anticipate any additional issues for the rest of the week, but will continue to monitor the situation.

UPS says they have contingency plans to keep packages moving even when roads are impassable, and airports are closed.

“Our tracking technologies and our UPS Healthcare Command Center play a big role when storms hit, utilizing GPS and RFID tracking technologies to monitor both location and temperature throughout each package’s journey, creating a ‘network within a network’ that allows us to have eyes on every vaccine package, at all times. Additionally, UPS’s in-house meteorology team works closely with our Healthcare Command Center and our Contingency teams to predict weather events and design new routes that keep vaccines on-track and on-time,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

FedEx says it also has contingency plans for vaccine shipment, which have “priority status,” according to a spokesperson.