NC marks first coronavirus-related death at a state prison

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate at Pender Correctional Institute who died Tuesday is the first COVID-19-related death at a North Carolina prison.

The inmate, who was in his late 50s, began showing viral infection symptoms on April 8.

He was isolated from the general population and tested for COVID-19. That test came back positive on April 10.

He was hospitalized on April 13 and his condition continued to worsen, prison officials said.

The inmate died at the hospital on Tuesday.

The offender had underlying health conditions not related to the virus, prison officials said.

No further details about the inmate will be released.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”

