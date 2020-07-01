NC marks new daily high for COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added 1,843 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours – a record for the state, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 942,238 tests have been completed amid the pandemic across the state revealing 66,513 confirmed cases.

The 1,843 additional cases on Wednesday tops the previous high of 1,768 set on June 12.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus moved up by 30 on Wednesday to 1,373,

Hospitalizations dropped slightly on Wednesday to 901.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. concerning the virus and the state’s response.

His office said he will not discuss the upcoming school year.