NC mayor dies of complications from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington Mayor Mac Hodges has died from complications due to COVID-19.
Beth Hodges Fickling, his daughter, confirmed the information through a Facebook post.
City of Washington officials will release more information on how the City will honor and recognize the mayor.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly expressed his condolences via Facebook: “He was an amazing man, community leader, and loved our Pirates.”
Hodges had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
