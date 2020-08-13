NC mayor dies of complications from COVID-19

by: Dalisa Robles

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington Mayor Mac Hodges has died from complications due to COVID-19.

Mac Hodges.

Beth Hodges Fickling, his daughter, confirmed the information through a Facebook post.

City of Washington officials will release more information on how the City will honor and recognize the mayor. 

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly expressed his condolences via Facebook: “He was an amazing man, community leader, and loved our Pirates.”

Hodges had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

