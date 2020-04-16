NC Museum of Art, fitness startup partner to help children amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Museum of Art is partnering with a local startup to help child remain calm and learn to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Museum has been working to build content to help children through this unprecedented time. As part of this, they have partnered with “Growga,” a fitness startup focused on children.

On Friday, NCMA, along with “Growga,” will assist users through a meditation focused on the piece of art “Lines that Link Humanity” by El Anatsui.

The guided meditation is aimed to help users experience works of art in a new way by using their sense to offer calm.

“While right now we can’t be a physical gathering place to share the benefits of art, we can still virtually reach out to North Carolinians across the state, including our youngest visitors through this partnership with Growga inspired by the Museum collection,” says Bryanne Senor, manager of Park Programs, North Carolina Museum of Art.

“We built Growga to provide accessible mindfulness and yoga to children and adults. While we can’t be with our students in person, we can still support one another,” says Emily Behr, founder and CEO, Growga. “Working with the NCMA to create content around specific artworks will benefit thousands of children across the state and, maybe, around the world when they need it the most.”

Find out more at mygrowga.com and ncartmuseum.org/fromhome.