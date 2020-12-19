NC officials ramp up COVID-19 testing as state sets records in new daily cases, hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was no shortage of people wanting to get tested for COVID-19 Friday evening at the Swinburne Building parking lot in Raleigh.

“I got a wife. I got kids. I work at a hospital. So, for me, I feel like coming home every day I need to make sure that I’m safe and clean,” said Ryan Sides, as he was leaving the site.

At times Friday, the line even spilled out onto a nearby street.

“I just thought it was a good idea. I was traveling last week. And it was safer to get tested than not,” said Lindsay Trumpler.

For the first time, more than 8,000 new daily laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Along with a record high of 8,444 new cases, the state reported the highest number of hospitalizations on Friday with 2,824.

It’s not only the first time North Carolina surpassed the 8,000 mark but it shatters the week-old record of 7,540 by nearly a thousand.

“It’s crazy! I mean I just need people to be wearing their masks. I got multiple if you need them,” Sides said.

As the holidays approach, the state is offering more than 300 free COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks. There will be testing sites in both Durham and Wake counties.

The state is also offering testing Dec. 18, 19, 20 and Dec. 26 and 27 in the parking lots of select Agri Supply stores, Carlie C’s IGA, Home Depot, Piggly Wiggly and Wegmans stores.

For a full list of all testing event times and locations throughout the state, visit the No-Cost Community Testing Events web page.

The state also said in a news release that more locations are being added each day, and additional testing sites can be found at Find My Testing Place.