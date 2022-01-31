NC officials to discuss COVID vaccine requirement for some high school students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Patricia Holmes isn’t shy about sharing her story.

“I’ve had COVID twice. I’m a recovering cancer patient and I’m unable to take the vaccine,” she said.

While she said she’s left with no choice whether to be vaccinated or not, she said as a mom, families should have one.

“It should not be a mandate. Not because I’m against the vaccinations, but I believe that as parents we are ultimately responsible,” Holmes stated.

Holmes is referring to is a discussion state officials plan to have this week regarding a petition signed by more than 200 UNC faculty members.

It was submitted to the Commission for Public Health in the fall.

It’s requesting the addition of the COVID-19 vaccine to state immunization requirements for people 17 or older entering 12th grade.

CBS 17 found out Monday it is an agenda item for the commission’s meeting Wednesday.

“You don’t have to get in my personal business with what I put in my child and what I put in myself,” Holmes said.

Some parents CBS 17 spoke with at Athens Drive Magnet High School in Raleigh felt otherwise.

Patricia Eiland has a son at the school. She said she just wants more information it.

“I don’t personally know enough. Because we keep having different strains and as soon as we learn about one strain. we have a new strain,” she said.

The Department of Health and Human Services wrote in a letter to the Commission for Public Health’s Chairman:

“With information about vaccine doses and booster scheduling still evolving, we believe it is premature for the Commission to codify the immunization schedule through rulemaking. The Commission could consider adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule at a later date.”