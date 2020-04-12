NC price gouging complaints top 1,200 in a month since COVID-19 state of emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s attorney general said his office has received more than 1,000 price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s state of emergency declaration on March 10 triggered the state’s price gouging law.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
Attorney General Josh Stein said Thursday that of the 1,202 complaints – nearly 60 percent concern groceries.
Health products and cleaning products also made up a couple of hundred of the complaints.
Sanitizer was broken out as a special category on its own with about 100 complaints.
The public can report price gouging by using a form on the state’s website.
Click here to visit the North Carolina Attorney General website to file a price gouging complaint.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
- Stock you pantry with the essentials
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now