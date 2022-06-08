RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The push to get the oldest North Carolinians double-boosted against COVID-19 so far is looking like a bust.

Only about 1 in 8 state residents who are both over 50 years old and eligible for a second booster dose of the vaccine have only gotten one, according to state data obtained this week by CBS 17 News.

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are slightly different, but paint a similarly bleak picture: Fewer than 16 percent of people 50 and older in the state who got a first booster dose have also received a second.

That puts North Carolina just 45th nationally — with a rate that’s less than half of what it is in No. 1 Oregon, where 33.3 percent of boosted seniors have received that second extra dose.

But at least it’s better than North Dakota, where that rate is just 12.3 percent.

“It's disappointing. It's not surprising,” said Dr. Erica Pettigrew, a family practice physician and assistant professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. “What that number tells me is we still have some work to do.”

A year and a half since the vaccines became available, boosters continue to make up most vaccinations — accounting for roughly three-quarters of all doses given each week. NCDHHS says between 30,000 and 40,000 booster doses have been given each week since May 1, according to state data.

And the overwhelming majority of those are the first boosters. The state Department of Health and Human Resources has counted fewer than 240,000 people who have received a second booster dose as of May 30 — a tiny sliver of the 3.6 million total booster doses that have been given -- according to spokeswoman Catie Armstrong.

The progression of the initial vaccine rollout in Spring 2021 showed how difficult it was to persuade some people to return to clinics and pharmacies for more shots. It was tough enough to get them to come back for the second dose in the primary two-dose series, and even more difficult to have them show up to get the first booster.

“I think the novelty has worn off of the excitement we had over a year and a half ago when we started to talk about COVID vaccines,” Pettigrew said. “And it was the hope was that it was going to end of the pandemic. That was a pretty audacious hope, I think."

“But people were eager to get it and see what happened in terms of the pandemic being able to be over,” she added. “And so I think now we are settling into what does it mean for COVID to be around for the long haul? And how do we continue to take prevention measures for ourselves and our loved ones so that we can stay safe while the COVID virus, the coronavirus, is still lurking in the community?”