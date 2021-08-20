NC rate of breakthrough COVID-19 cases ticks up, but still remains low, health officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The percentage of vaccinated people coming down with breakthrough cases of COVID-19 has ticked up but remains low.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 22,555 cases in the state’s 4.6 million fully vaccinated people as of Aug. 14 for a case rate of 0.49 percent — or fewer than 5 in 1,000.

That represents an increase of 6,566 breakthrough cases since Aug. 5, the effective date of its previous update. CBS17.com calculated the breakthrough case rate from that update at 0.3 percent.

That remains consistent with findings from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which calls breakthrough cases “extremely rare” and says the rate is “well below 1 percent in all reporting states.”