NC receives $26 million to help those in need with rent, utility bills amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The State of North Carolina has stated to receive funds that can be used to help people facing eviction and other expenses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Community Action Agencies (CAAs) started receiving $26 million in flexible funds that can be used to help low-income individuals and families, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced.

The funds are part of the federal Community Services Block Grant and can be used to help eligible residents facing eviction due to rent delays and utility expenses.

“With the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs is the only thing keeping many families in safe and stable housing,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a news release. “This flexible funding will allow our Community Action Agencies to continue to meet a wide array of needs in our communities, including helping families remain in their homes when the moratorium is lifted.”

According to a news release, to be eligible for Community Services Block Grant services, individuals and families must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

To apply for help, contact your local Community Action Agency. For more information, click here.