RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than half a million breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Carolina.

A weekly report issued Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Resources said the state has recorded 507,977 post-vaccination cases between Jan. 1, 2021, and the week that ended Feb. 12.

That’s an increase of more than 15,000 since the previous week, the third consecutive week with fewer of them than the one before. The total went up by about 29,000 in last week’s report, which marked a sharp decline from the 47,000 from the week before that and the 65,000 during the week of Jan. 22.

The drop in the week-over-week breakthrough totals marks the latest sign that the surge driven by the omicron variant continues to fade.

A total of 1,816 fully vaccinated people have died of COVID-19, an increase of 142 from the previous report.

Just over 8 percent of the state’s 6 million fully vaccinated people have reported a breakthrough case, though it is not known how many of those people have also been boosted.

The agency says the omicron variant accounted for 99 percent of the samples sequenced in laboratories for the second week in a row.

Unvaccinated people still make up the overwhelming majority of patients both in the general hospital wards and in intensive care units.

The unvaccinated accounted for 63 percent of overall hospitalizations — down slightly from 63 percent last week — but made up 73 percent of those in ICUs for the third straight week.

NCDHHS says 9 percent of people hospitalized that week, and 7.5 percent of those in intensive care, had gotten their booster. Both were slight increases from last week.

The rate that COVID-like symptoms account for visits to emergency rooms across the state dropped for the fifth straight week, to its lowest level since early December. Just 6 percent of those visits were for COVID symptoms — way down from the peak of 26 percent in mid-January.