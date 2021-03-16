NC Rep. Hudson encourages getting vaccinated so ‘so we can get back to our lives’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Holding up his vaccination card, Rep. Richard Hudson got the Pfizer vaccine as soon as he was eligible.

The Republican who represents Cumberland County and Fort Bragg said he wants to see his home state completely open up but for that to happen safely people need to get the shot.

“I think it is important we all get vaccinated as soon as we can so we can get back to our lives. We need to get our schools open, we need to get our businesses open, we need to get back to normal,” said Hudson.

A CBS News poll finds 33 percent of Republicans across the country don’t plan to get vaccinated with 20 percent saying “maybe.”

Most said it has to do with distrust in the government and of the companies and scientists who make the vaccine.

Some members of congress have also said publicly they don’t plan to be vaccinated.

Hudson said his fellow Republicans and anyone else shouldn’t feel that way.

“I’ve been involved as a member of the Health Subcommittee from the beginning with Operation Warp Speed. You know, I’ve had many conversations with FDA Administrator Hahn about the science, about the efficacy, about the safety of these vaccines and I can tell you these are very pure very good vaccines,” the congressman said.

Part of that messaging is also up to local community and faith leaders.

“Particularly if you’re a high-risk person, particularly if you’re in a job where you come into a lot of contact with a lot of people, I just think it’s a smart thing to get this vaccine,” said Hudson.