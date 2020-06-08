NC reports 1,000+ COVID-19-related deaths as hospitalizations reach record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has more patients hospitalized Monday in connection with COVID-19 than any other time during the pandemic.

New data released from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows 739 people are hospitalized.

The previous high was 717 last Friday.

North Carolina has 1,006 deaths attributed to the virus.

A total of 520,113 tests have been completed and the state has 36,484 lab-confirmed cases.

North Carolina began Phase Two of reopening on May 22.