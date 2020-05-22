Live Now
NC reports 21,618 cases of COVID-19; 568 hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has 21,618 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday as deaths blamed on the virus reach 728, according to data released from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 568 from 578 on Thursday. Friday’s number is the third-highest number of hospitalized during the pandemic.

A total of 303,224 tests have been completed – 12,579 were completed on Thursday.

Friday marks the start of the “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening.

Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools can reopen if they meet certain requirements.

